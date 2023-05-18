(Bloomberg) -- The number of companies seeking funds from a $39 billion US program to promote semiconductor production has surpassed 300 in a new milestone for an initiative to shore up American manufacturing of high-tech supplies.

The CHIPS Program Office has received more than 300 statements of interest as of this week, up from more than 200 made public in April, according to the Department of Commerce, which runs it.

With the $52 billion Chips and Science Act enacted last year, the US is pushing to reassert its prowess in chip manufacturing after supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic laid bare its reliance on chips from Asia, including Taiwan, which China maintains its intent to reunify with.

A Commerce Department official didn’t identify the applicants or which countries they were from. But the official said Thursday that they spanned the entire semiconductor ecosystem, with more than half of them involved in chip fabrication and back-end packaging.

