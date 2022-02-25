(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. has spent at least 5.6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) on its Covid-19 vaccination program, according to a report Friday that details the cost of one of the world’s fastest immunization campaigns.

By the end of October last year, the government had spent that amount on the purchase and distribution of vaccines, according to the National Audit Office. The agency scrutinizes public spending on behalf of Parliament.

While the government had anticipated that as much as 20% of the total vaccine supply would be wasted, only about 4% was damaged or not used, the auditors found. And some of that was due to changes in medical guidance that left some AstraZeneca Plc doses unused after a decision that people under 40 should get an alternative because of concerns about rare blood clots.

The U.K., the first western nation to start offering shots in late 2020, has also been one of the first to drop Covid-related restrictions. The auditors identified staff shortages as the major risk to the ongoing booster campaign.

Here are other key highlights from the report:

2.9 billion pounds was spent on buying Covid vaccines and 2.2 billion pounds on distribution

Lower rates of vaccination among ethnic minorities persist despite efforts to address inequalities

As of October, 29% of women giving birth had received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination of adolescents ages 12 to 15 is lagging, with 58% having received at least one shot, by the end of January

At least 8.3 billion pounds in funding has been allocated for the vaccination program through March 2022

