More Than Half of N.Y. Adults Have at Least One Vaccine Dose

(Bloomberg) -- More than 50% of New Yorkers who are 18 years and older have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, in a statement.

Cuomo said more than one in three people in that age group have been fully vaccinated.

Covid rates have generally flattened or declined in the nine states where enough vaccines have been given to cover at least 35% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

But Covid cases in New York remain elevated. New York reported 230 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, among the top ten states with the highest caseloads, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.