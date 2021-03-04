More Than Half of New Yorkers Say Cuomo Should Stay in Office

(Bloomberg) -- The two scandals facing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have taken their toll on voters’ approval of his performance and his plans to seek a fourth term, but more than half of New Yorkers say he should not resign.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and a report that accused his administration of undercounting coronavirus deaths in the state’s nursing homes, Cuomo’s approval rating dropped from 72% in May 2020, to 45% in the poll released Thursday.

The poll was conducted from March 2-3 among New York state registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The poll was underway when the governor issued an apology Wednesday for his actions.

Still, 55% of New York voters say Cuomo should not resign from office, as numerous Democrats in the state legislature have called on him to do, compared to 40% who think he should. However, 59% say he should not seek a fourth term as governor. Cuomo has said he intends to run for re-election in 2022.

“From popular to precarious, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s political standing is on shaky ground. New Yorkers are not clamoring to have him step down at this stage, but they are signaling a willingness to show him to the exit door once his term is done,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in a statement with the poll’s release.

