More Than One in Nine New Jerseyans Without a Job, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- More than one in nine New Jersey residents, or 1.17 million people, are now without a job, Governor Phil Murphy said Thursday, as the state moves to revive its economy. He said 911,000 people in the state were on unemployment.

Murphy has taken steps toward reopening, approving elective surgeries, college and high school graduation ceremonies starting on July 6, curbside retail order pick-ups, and beach visits.

The governor said the state’s testing capacity is “almost exploding.” One day last week, the state reported in excess of 30,000 tests conducted -- a sign, Murphy said, that New Jersey can reach his goal of 20,000 daily tests by month’s end. Broad testing and contact tracing must be in place, he says, before the state can fully reopen.

Over the past 24 hours, 287 hospitalized patients were discharged. But Murphy said 365 new admissions were data his administration was “very much looking at,” because it was an unusual spike. It was too early to say whether that figure represented a reversal of the virus’ slowdown in New Jersey, he said, but he reiterated the need to continue social distancing.

