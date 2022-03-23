More Trump Tax Records Are Sought by New York AG in Asset Probe

(Bloomberg) -- New York investigators are seeking tax records from a small accounting firm that did work for former president Donald Trump’s company, widening a civil probe into potentially fraudulent asset valuations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Trump Organization on March 10 for written consent allowing RSM US LLP to disclose tax documents to investigators, the company said in a filing Friday in state court in Manhattan.

James hasn’t subpoenaed RSM despite flagging the possible relevance of its records in a letter to the Trump Organization in November, according to the filing. Her “delay” in seeking RSM’s records since then undercuts New York’s claim of urgency in conducting the probe, the company said.

“It is now three months later and by its own admission” the attorney general’s office “has yet to serve” RSM with a subpoena, Trump Organization attorney Lawrence Rosen said in the filing.

Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for James’s office, declined to comment on the filing. RSM spokeswoman Kimberly Bartok declined to comment, citing the firm’s policy on legal and regulatory matters.

The dispute over RSM’s records is the latest twist in a case filed by James in 2019 to enforce subpoenas against the Trump Organization and depose Trump and three of his adult children. The attorney general in January told the judge overseeing the case that evidence uncovered so far showed “significant” examples of “fraudulent or misleading” valuations that helped Trump win better terms for loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

CBS earlier reported New York’s interest in RSM’s records.

The case is New York v. Trump Organization, 451685/2020, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

