As UK home prices surge to a fresh record, there are at least some signs of cooling with more property owners offering discounts to entice buyers, according to research by Zoopla.

Since the second half of April, one in 20 properties listed on the firm’s online real estate portal saw a price reduction, compared with one in 22 in the previous 28 days, the property website said Monday. The average cost of a home hit a record 250,200 pounds in April, Zoopla found, though the pace of monthly price gains had slowed since the start of the year.

Homes were also taking slightly longer to sell in recent weeks. A three-bedroom property outside of London was taking an average 18 days for a sale to be agreed compared to 16 days in March. In London, three-bedroom homes were taking an average 21 days to sell, up from 17 days previously, Zoopla said.

While sale prices continue to rise across the country, economists and homeowners are on the lookout for signs that the property value boom may be coming to an end after more than a decade. There are warnings of a coming recession as soaring costs puts consumer spending and businesses revenues under pressure. That’s raised the specter of a stagflation economy with the UK on track to be the worst hit by a combination of soaring inflation and weak growth among the Group of Seven countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The number of properties put up for sale was beginning to increase, with the number of new listings in the four weeks to 22 May some 7% higher than the five-year average. Still, the number of potential buyers is 61% above the five-year average.

