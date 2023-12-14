(Bloomberg) -- A new poll shows the share of Ukrainians ready to make territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace has almost doubled in the past seven months as the Kremlin’s war on the country nears the two-year mark.

Less than one in five would favor the approach, yet there’s been a “gradual increase” in those prepared for such a move, according to the survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Some 19% polled would favor giving up land to Russia, up from 14% last month and 10% in May. A “clear majority” still oppose concessions, said the pollster, which interviewed more then 1,000 people across the nation in early December.

Ukraine looks poised to enter 2024 with uncertainty hanging over financing for the war as Hungary has voiced opposition to a €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Kyiv and the US Congress stalls President Joe Biden’s request for further military assistance.

As the divisions threaten to undermine Kyiv’s ability to repel the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday his nation remained determined to achieve its military aims. At least one person was killed in overnight air strikes on Kyiv Thursday following at least two such attacks on Ukraine’s capital earlier in the week.

KIIS this week published the results of another study, showing that 87% of respondents said they thought Ukraine could inflict “significant setbacks” on Russia if allies provided sufficient support in the form of weapons, finances, and sanctions. Just 7% said Russia was too strong, regardless of Western assistance.

