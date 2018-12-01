More Violence in France: The Latest From the Paris Protests

(Bloomberg) -- French police arrested more than 107 people on Saturday as clashes continued with “Yellow Vest” protesters, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

Here’s the latest videos of the violent protests from Bloomberg TicToc.

