More work to be done on Indigenous representation in corporate world: Panel

A panel of Indigenous women in the business world say much more work needs to be done to improve Indigenous representation on corporate boards and in business.

Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, says boards should expand their criteria when seeking new members.

Bull says Indigenous people are often excluded because they lack things like top management experience.

She says that by sticking to these kinds of criteria, boards may be missing out on a whole group of people.

Bull spoke at a virtual panel hosted by the Empire Club of Canada, alongside Jenn Harper, the founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc., and Tammy Brown, national industry leader for industrial markets at KPMG in Canada.

Bull says while change is needed to improve Indigenous representation on boards, the boards also need access to education on equity and Indigenous issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.