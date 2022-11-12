(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes presented more than 130 letters to US District Judge Edward Davila in a bid for leniency when he sentences her for fraud.The letters are aimed at humanizing Holmes, the founder of blood-testing startup Theranos Inc., whose lawyers say she has become a caricature in the public eye after being endlessly “mocked and vilified” by the media. The first was from Billy Evans, who began his eight-page, single-spaced missive by telling the judge that “you hold the life of my partner in your hands.”

The letters — some just a single paragraph, others with photos attached, handwritten or typed — aim to convey a woman filled with good intentions who’s passionate about improving health care. Written by family, friends, investors and former company employees, the letters were filed in federal court in San Jose, California, 10 months after a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors who lost hundreds of millions of dollars in Theranos.

Prosecutors are recommending a 15-year prison sentence and an order that Holmes pay full restitution, more than $800 million, to her victims. Her lawyers say she should be sentenced to home confinement, or 18 months in prison at most, and are asking the judge to let her continue her volunteer work as a sexual-assault counselor.

Click here to read the letters in their entirety. Here are some excerpts:

Holmes Trained to Swim in Shark-Infested Waters While Pregnant

“Earlier this year, while pregnant, she decided she wanted to swim the Golden Gate Bridge,” Evans wrote. “There were fifty reasons I thought it was a bad idea, the sharks, the tides, her complete inexperience swimming post age 14. Liz swam as a child, her only event being short distance breaststroke. She was determined to make a miles long open water swim having never swam any significant distance or in open water before. But her goal was set, in her mind she could do it.”

“While I would never discourage her from attempting such a feat, I knew the odds were slim. She trained daily in the pool, and trips to the ocean for a swim were frequent. Vacations to the beach left me sitting on shore watching her orange cap get swallowed by swell after swell as she would slowly cross sharky water. But she got faster, the breaststroke improved. Rain or shine she practiced, and her determination was overpowering the odds against her. Two weeks before the event she made the cut off time, swimming the breaststroke. I was wrong, you would think by now I would learn to not discount her perseverance.”

Holmes Is More ‘Zealot’ Than ‘Showman’

“Liz has been called an incredible salesperson, that she wooed investors, partners, and employees with a sales pitch so compelling that they couldn’t help but to be involved,” wrote Evans. “The truth is stranger. Liz has no ability to ‘sell something’; she simply believes in things with such depth that it is alluring. She believes deeply in her life’s mission. Liz is not a traditional natural born leader; she is more of a zealot than a showman. She believes with religious fervor in the capacity to make the world a better place and everyone around her just so wants that one truth to be possible we end up believing in the impossible alongside her.”

“Elizabeth has a lot of brilliance in her,” wrote venture capitalist Tim Draper. “She will continue to be a positive contributor to society. Her vision for healthcare was only partially portrayed in her efforts at Theranos, and her ideas could save millions of lives over the course of the next few decades. Restraining her would be a travesty. People have asked me if I would back her again. My answer: Not as a CEO, but as an entrepreneur and Chief Science Officer, absolutely!”

Holmes’s Downfall Has Hurt Female Entrepreneurs

“The nuanced elements of Elizabeth being a female CEO cannot be overstated. Examples of other women who have become self-made billionaires (Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, Sara Blakely of Spanx) have only accomplished such feats thus far in fields like dating, undergarments, and entertainment,” wrote Jacqueline Lamping, Holmes’s sorority sister at Stanford University. “I can’t count the number of up-and-coming female entrepreneurs I’m aware of who recount how difficult it’s been for them to raise money or pitch forecasts to investors after Elizabeth’s public downfall. There’s an unspoken lesson for female executives: you’re allowed to be successful, but not too successful.”

Holmes Believes in Buddha’s Teachings

“Before I departed, Elizabeth gave me a picture frame of a tiger resting on a Buddha’s head. Buddha’s peaceful and calm nature has tamed a big ferocious tiger,” wrote Hung Vu, a former production manager at Theranos. “This was my interpretation of her telling me that for a person to reach enlightenment, they need to be humble and kind. Whenever I look at that picture, it gives me a sense of serenity, a feeling so powerful that I would not want to do anything evil-natured. I cherished it because it carries a powerful meaning and I know that she believes in Buddha’s teachings to become a genuine and kind person.”

Cory Booker Counts Holmes as a Friend

“I’ve made it a point to visit prisons and jails and I have worked hard to help those returning from incarceration re-enter society successfully,” wrote Senator Booker. “From my faith, I believe in, and try to hold myself to the difficult standard of unconditional love. Thus, although our communications have been more limited in recent years, I continue to consider Ms. Holmes a friend. I still believe that she holds onto the hope that she can make contributions to the lives of others, and that she can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place.”

Holmes Was Deeply Affected By The Death of Her Dog Balto

“I shared space with Liz soon after the tragic early death of her beloved dog, Balto,” wrote Tyler MacNiven, owner of Buck’s of Woodside restaurant, a fixture of Silicon Valley. “Liz and Billy loved that dog as though it were their first child, and his passing was a major blow during an already challenging time. Liz said Balto taught her what it meant to be free, ‘to live and to love beyond belief.’ They felt the raw pain, surrounded themselves with friends and family, and searched for the deeper spiritual meaning of it all. Ultimately, while there is still sadness surrounding their loss, Liz made a point to learn from the love she shared with Balto and, in her words, ‘give hugs all the time.’”

Holmes’s Story Should Be Taught as a Case Study“Her lessons learned through success and failure are precious. They will be invaluable if shared with the broader community of young entrepreneurs,” wrote Fabrizio Bonanni, a former Theranos board member. “America will benefit tremendously, Your Honor, if you sentence Elizabeth Holmes to articulate her lessons learned in a case study and teach that case study to live audiences, classrooms, remote sessions, podcasts or other forms of communication, under your court’s supervision. You could ask people who have shared in those lessons learned to assist her in this task; I will respond positively to such a request, as I am sure will other former members of the Theranos board and advisors. Elizabeth Holmes has already suffered harsh material punishment with the death of her company, her life work, with financial ruin, and the merciless exposure of her private life by the media and prosecutors.”

