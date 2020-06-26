(Bloomberg) -- Morehouse College, a prominent historically Black college in Atlanta, canceled fall sports including its football season because of health concerns over the coronavirus.

“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” the school’s president, David Thomas, said in a statement Friday. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the college is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”Colleges across the U.S. are grappling with how to handle fall sports, especially football, amid the pandemic because they drive revenue at many schools and in the surrounding towns. Morehouse said its decision doesn’t apply to the upcoming winter and spring athletic seasons.

