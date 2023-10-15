(Bloomberg) -- Stonegate Pub Co. is considering bids from Cerberus and Morgan Stanley Real Estate for about a quarter of its pubs, the Times reported Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The British chain is looking to sell about 1,000 pubs to raise funds after higher interest rates drove up its refinancing costs. Half of Stonegate’s nearly £4 billion ($4.9 billion) comes due by July 2025, the newspaper said.

Stonegate’s advisers, Barclays and Eastdil, are considering the bids and could take one of the parties forward into exclusivity in the coming days. Still, the proposal could be shelved if bids are not deemed attractive.

The pub chain has proposed splitting off the group of about 1,000 outlets into a special-purpose vehicle and using it to raise debt from outside parties. The move comes as interest rates have been surging, squeezing companies with heavy debt burdens.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.