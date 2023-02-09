(Bloomberg) -- Magnus Andersson, Morgan Stanley’s Asia Pacific co-head of equity capital markets, is retiring after more than 15 years at the firm.

Cathy Zhang, the other co-head of equity capital markets for the region, will continue to lead the team after Andersson’s departure, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News that was confirmed by a spokesperson.

Andersson joined Morgan Stanley in London in 2007 and has worked across a number of roles in equity capital markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2019, he moved to Hong Kong and became co-head of equity capital markets for the region. He was working alongside Alex Abagian, who left the firm at the end of last year.

Hong Kong has seen droves of bankers leave the city in recent years as the financial hub imposed strict quarantine requirements in an effort to keep Covid from spreading. The city has since eased most of its most stringent policies in a bid to revive the economy.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee was in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, aiming to persuade oil giant Saudi Aramco to list in the financial hub as part of the city’s efforts to bolster its reputation as a financial center.

