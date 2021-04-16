(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley became the latest bank to get swept up in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, reporting $911 million in total losses related to the debacle.

“The current quarter includes a loss of $644 million related to a credit event for a single prime brokerage client, and $267 million of subsequent trading losses through the end of the quarter related to the same event,” Morgan Stanley said Friday in announcing first-quarter earnings.

The loss was tied to Archegos, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

