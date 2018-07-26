(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is going from peak to weak.

That’s the forecast from Morgan Stanley strategists, who say the greenback is “topping out” and will face sustained pressure as early as next month.

There are plenty of factors that could drive a selloff, they say. These include comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on currencies, weaker economic survey indicators in the U.S., Chinese economic measures and potential tweaks to Bank of Japan policy.

“The USD has peaked and is due to reenter its secular downtrend soon,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Hans Redeker wrote in a note Thursday. “Markets are linking rising risk aversion with USD strength; we think the consensus is wrong.”

The Bloomberg dollar index is down 0.3 percent in July, after a three-month rally. Its gains this year have caught off guard some investors who had crowded into bearish positions after last year’s 8.5 percent slump.

Hedge funds and money managers have now swung the other way: They’re the most bullish on the greenback since February 2017, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

The bank recommends going long the euro against the dollar, with an entry point at $1.16 and target of $1.21, with a stop at $1.15. It also suggests selling the dollar at 111.40 yen, targeting 104 yen. The greenback last traded at $1.1642 per euro and 111.23 yen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lananh Nguyen in New York at lnguyen35@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Mark Tannenbaum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.