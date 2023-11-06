(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will last for at least another decade, the US bank’s outgoing chief executive officer said, hailing recent steps by their two joint ventures in Japan to deepen ties.

“I have no doubt that if you come back and interview me in another 10 years, you’ll find these joint ventures thriving,” James Gorman said during a Global Management Dialogue forum hosted Tuesday by the Nikkei.

Gorman is preparing to hand over the reins to co-president Ted Pick, who will be elevated to the top role in January. His comment follows an announcement four months ago by the Wall Street bank and Japan’s largest banking group that they would reorganize their Tokyo-based joint securities houses to boost a relationship that dates back to the global financial crisis.

“We now see an opportunity under Mr. Pick’s leadership working with Hiro to extend the venture” in foreign exchange and equities business, Gorman said, referring to his successor and MUFG group CEO Hironori Kamezawa. “That will be what we call 2.0, the next chapter for what is the best joint venture of any two global financial institutions on the planet.”

MUFG invested $9 billion in the US firm at the height of the financial turmoil in 2008, buying a 20% stake. Following the alliance, they set up Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Gorman hailed the two banks’ partnership in a Bloomberg TV interview about a decade ago, saying, “It’s terrific.”

“It’s lasted an awfully long time,” he said during the Nikkei event. “It will continue going.”

