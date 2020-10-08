(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s second big acquisition of the year -- a $7 billion deal for Eaton Vance Corp. announced Thursday -- underscores the shift toward larger deals in the asset management industry.

Increasing pressure on fees and the need for scale to sell funds are among the forces driving small and mid-size money managers into the arms of larger firms. Signs are already emerging that activist investors could be pushing for more tie-ups in the near future.

“It is getting chilly out there for fund managers,” Ben Phillips, a principal at Deloitte Consulting’s Casey Quirk unit, said in an interview. “Finding ways to stand out is increasingly a critical consideration.”

Read more: James Gorman Goes Hunting Again With $7 Billion Eaton Vance Deal

The value of deals in the asset- and wealth-management industries during the first half of 2020 rose to $19.7 billion, up 47% from the same period a year earlier, according to an analysis by PwC. Still, the number of announced deals in that span, 113 in all, was unchanged.

‘Shrinking Universe’

“It’s an incredibly shrinking universe,” said Elizabeth Nesvold, head of asset and wealth management investment banking at Raymond James in New York. “There’s just way too much pressure to deliver as a public company, quarter by quarter.”

The pressure on small and medium-size managers comes from the very top of the industry, which is dominated by index fund giants BlackRock Inc., which oversees about $7.3 trillion, and Vanguard Group, with more than $6 trillion.

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP built up stakes in Invesco Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group Plc, filings show, potentially gunning for the firms to pursue additional consolidation. The activist fund noted how the dynamics of the fund-management industry are changing, with size and diverse product offerings becoming more important.

Eaton Vance itself is the product of deal-making. It bought Pelican Investment Management in 2011 and Clifton Group Investment Management the following year. It got into the direct indexing business -- creating custom portfolios for clients -- through its deal for affiliate Parametric in 2003. At the time, Parametric had about $4.7 billion in assets under management. That has grown to almost $300 billion.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“Morgan Stanley’s bonds were upgraded a notch by Moody’s in October, as the completed acquisition of E*Trade continues the bank’s shift toward more-stable wealth and investment management from volatile trading. The announced acquisition of Eaton Vance is a continuation of this trend.”

--Arnold Kakuda, senior financials credit analyst

Click here to read the research

Boston-based Eaton Vance recorded net inflows for 24 straight fiscal years, according to its 2019 annual report. That compares with competitors like Invesco and Janus Henderson, both of which have struggled to stem outflows in recent years.

In the early days of the pandemic, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bill Stromberg predicted that accelerated consolidation could result from the economic fallout that ensued. In a May report, Boston Consulting Group said the asset management industry in North America, which oversaw about $42 trillion last year, was primed for more mergers and acquisitions in the wake of the health crisis.

Read more: T. Rowe CEO Says Covid-19 Crisis May Speed Consolidation

Even before Covid-19 ravaged the globe, major mergers were underway. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired Legg Mason Inc. this year, and Invesco completed its purchase of OppenheimerFunds in May 2019.

“We think the M&A wave is not over,” Credit Suisse Group AG analyst Craig Siegenthaler wrote Thursday in a note to clients.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.