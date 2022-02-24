(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley disclosed a probe into its block trading business from federal prosecutors in Manhattan, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has been responding since August to requests for information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York related to the inquiry.

Morgan Stanley has also been responding to requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since June 2019 in connection with an investigation of various aspects of its block trading business. The firm is cooperating with these probes, it said in the filing Thursday.

