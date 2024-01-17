(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley fell on Wednesday after analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock and said they see limited catalysts ahead.

Shares dropped 1.8% after the analysts cut to hold-equivalent marks. Their downgrades followed a slump of more than 4% on Tuesday — the worst such drop since October — after commentary about the near-term margin outlook for its wealth management business weighed on shares.

The bank “has limited near-term catalysts as Wealth Management is in a transition period,” KBW’s David Konrad wrote in a note. And JPMorgan’s Kian Abouhossein wrote that shares appear “fairly valued” given fewer catalysts.

Last week, HSBC Holdings Plc also downgraded its rating on Morgan Stanley. The cuts have left 10 analysts holding buy recommendations, while twice as many say hold and none say sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s taken the consensus rating to the lowest point since 2015.

Morgan Stanley’s shares have fallen more than 9% to start the year. However, analysts’ price targets may indicate room for relief — the implied return potential for the stock based on those over the next year is more than 12%.

