(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s head of health-care equity capital markets, Kathy Bergsteinsson, has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bergsteinsson, a managing director who’s based in New York, has worked at Morgan Stanley since 2005, records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority show.

Bergsteinsson declined to comment as did a Morgan Stanley representative. Her Morgan Stanley email address generated an automated response that said it was no longer active.

Bergsteinsson has worked on transactions for companies including Unity Biotechnology Inc., Shockwave Medical Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., securities filings show.

Her departure follows the exits of other Morgan Stanley equity capital markets bankers in recent months, including Ashley MacNeill and Lauren Cummings, its co-heads of technology equity capital markets in the Americas.

