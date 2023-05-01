(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of health-care investment banking for the Americas Ryan Bondroff, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Bondroff has worked at the Zurich-based lender since 2013, Finra records show. Prior to that, he worked at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and UBS Group AG.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Bondroff has worked on transactions for companies including Healthpeak Properties Inc., securities filings show.

More than a dozen tenured Credit Suisse bankers have headed for the exit amid its pending takeover by UBS, a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government. Meanwhile, executives seen as critical for the future of the combined bank have fielded retention bonuses, Bloomberg News has reported.

