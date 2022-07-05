(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has hired Tammo Buennemeyer from Deutsche Bank AG to help expand coverage of Germany’s growing technology scene.

The 45-year-old managing director started his new role in Frankfurt with the European tech team in July, according to a spokesperson for the US bank. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Buennemeyer worked at Deutsche Bank for almost two years after stints at Greenhill & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buennemeyer last year worked on deals including the $4.3 billion take-private of German online pet-food retailer Zooplus AG; the listing of e-commerce company About You Holding AG in Frankfurt; and the launch of tech-focused investment firm Lakestar SPAC I SE and its acquisition of online travel company HomeToGo SE.

In his new role, he’ll focus on software, Internet and fintech companies, including bringing Germany’s growing number of startup unicorns to the market and further consolidation.

Morgan Stanley earlier this year made several promotions to its technology banking and tech mergers and acquisitions business, one of its most important groups. Enrique Perez-Hernandez, a London-based banker, became a head of global tech banking, and Patrick Standaert was put in charge of the European tech business.

