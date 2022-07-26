(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has hired Marco Lagos, a semiconductor banker from Deutsche Bank AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lagos, who was head of semiconductor, electronics and IP investment banking, is set to join Morgan Stanley in September, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been made public.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Lagos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lagos joined Deustche Bank in 2018 after working at Credit Suisse for more than a decade, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank hired BMO Capital Markets investment banker Robert Lee to cover the chip industry.

