(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley hired Gillian Sheldon in a leading role for its British investment bank in the latest high-profile departure from Credit Suisse since its emergency takeover by UBS Group AG.

Sheldon will join as managing director and vice-chair of the UK investment banking division in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the appointment is not yet public.

She most recently worked as a senior adviser at Credit Suisse and has held various roles since joining the Swiss bank in 1996, including on the telecom, media and technology team as well as vice chairman of investment banking. Before that, she worked at Rothschild.

She’s also an advisory board member at US tech company Salesforce Inc. and non-executive director at UK utility Severn Trent Plc, according to her LinkedIn profile. Representatives for Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Sheldon is the latest high-profile Credit Suisse veteran to depart the firm following the forced merger with UBS announced in March. Chemicals banker Spyros Svoronos is leaving for Barclays Plc and David Wah, global head of investment banking, resigned in June. UBS is planning to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000 workforce, Bloomberg News reported in June.

