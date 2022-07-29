(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley hired Shirley Shen from China International Capital Corp. as head of onshore equities for China as the New York-based bank awaits approvals for new licenses.

Shen has been with CICC, a former joint venture partner of Morgan Stanley, since 2002 and was most recently head of the equity department and a member of its enlarged management committee. Her appointment is effective Aug. 1, according to a memo confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokesman.

The hiring comes as Morgan Stanley is expanding in China. It has taken control of its securities venture and is now moving closer to getting full control of its fund management unit. The bank is seeking five new licenses for its futures, derivatives, brokerage, research and market-making businesses, and is required to have teams in place before winning approvals.

Prior to CICC, Shen spent seven years with China Construction Bank Corp. as a corporate banker, according to the memo.

Morgan Stanley severed ties with Beijing-based CICC in 2010 and set up its own China securities venture the next year.

