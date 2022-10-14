(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley, which is fighting a lawsuit from British tycoon Mike Ashley over a near $1 billion margin call, must comb through documents sent to UK regulators during the fallout from the Archegos Capital Management scandal.

The US bank had insisted that it had no formal policies in place when it came to margin calls but on Friday its lawyers agreed to consider whether details from a “systemic review” of its equity financing risks should be handed over to Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc. The report was compiled for the Financial Conduct Authority this year after the collapse of Archegos.

The London fight over documents stems from a lawsuit where Frasers accuses Morgan Stanley of acting unreasonably by trying to force the bank to close positions as the firm built its stake in fashion brand Hugo Boss AG in May 2021.

The judge said Friday that the report to the FCA should be “reviewed” to consider if it helped to establish whether Morgan Stanley held formal policies or procedures regarding margin calls. Any relevant material should be handed over, the judge said.

Morgan Stanley imposed a $995 million call in respect of certain put and call options in Hugo Boss shares. Frasers said the call was “out of all proportion to any risk to which Morgan Stanley was exposed.” Meanwhile the US bank said the “highly concentrated” position required an urgent stress test, which warned of steep losses.

Morgan Stanley officials conducted the review after the FCA asked financial institutions in a “Dear CEO letter” to describe their approach to risk management. The regulator said it was concerned about “ineffective and inconsistent margining approaches.”

Lawyers for Morgan Stanley had argued that the request was disproportionate, saying in a legal filing that there was no need to put its equity financing business “under the microscope.” The margin call on the Hugo Boss options was not reviewed as part of the broader report sent to the FCA, Morgan Stanley said. A spokesperson for the investment bank declined to comment.

The fall of Archegos cost banks $10 billion and exposed huge problems in how risk is managed. Founder, Bill Hwang faces trial on fraud charges in October next year with prosecutors saying that he “repeatedly made materially false and misleading statements about Archegos’s portfolio of securities.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.