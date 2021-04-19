(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is joining its peers in issuing bonds after earnings, adding to a record borrowing spree for Wall Street’s biggest banks.

The bank is selling unsecured bonds in three parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. They’re all structured as fixed-to-floating rate notes, and proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Banks typically tap the market after quarterly earnings, and they’re coming out in full force with borrowing costs near the lowest levels in years. The expiration of relief related to supplementary leverage ratios is also spurring issuance.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday in what was the largest bank bond sale ever, only for Bank of America Corp. to borrow $15 billion the next day. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. issued $6 billion, while Citigroup Inc. may also come forward, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.

Separately, JPMorgan is also tapping the sterling market Monday.

