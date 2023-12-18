(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is looking to offload a $350 million loan it made to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The Wall Street bank is sounding out interest among potential buyers for the debt issued to the Public Investment Fund, according to a note detailing various loan sales seen by Bloomberg News.

It’s not disclosed what price it would be willing to accept or the reason for the sale. Morgan Stanley has been shedding some of its corporate loan exposures recently, mirroring a trend among banks for paring capital-intensive assets as interest rates rise.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and PIF declined to comment on the sale.

The sale is tied to a loan that PIF raised via 25 banks including Morgan Stanley in 2022, which broke the record for the largest-ever deal for general corporate purposes by a Middle Eastern borrower. Banks typically need the consent of the borrower to sell the debt.

The debt issue refinanced an $11 billion loan and increased PIF’s loan to $17 billion maturing in November 2029.

The PIF has become a global investor over the past few years and aims to increase its assets to about $1 trillion by 2025 to help the Saudi economy diversify away from oil. The fund is financed through a mixture of borrowing, cash and asset transfers from the government, and retained earnings from its investments.

--With assistance from Matthew Martin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.