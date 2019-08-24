(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has lost a number of senior analysts and salespeople in Europe this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, at least three equity research analysts including Olivier Nicolai, Alice Timperley, and Neri Tollardo left the bank, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information. Nicolai will join Goldman Sachs Group Inc. while managing directors Matt Smith and James Cartwright, who worked in equity sales, also left Morgan Stanley in July for positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Vedanta Resources Ltd, the people said.

The departures come as the world’s largest investment banks adapt to sweeping sell-side reforms in Europe known as MiFID II, which restricts how research and trading recommendations can be packaged and sold. About 20 of Morgan Stanley’s analysts in western Europe have left since January, which represents almost a fifth of that division’s workforce, the people said, although one added that the bank is also hiring replacements.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley in London declined to comment on the departures. The individual analysts could not be reached for comment.

Not all sell-side professionals are departing for rival banks: earlier this year, Becci McKinley-Rowe, who ran Morgan Stanley’s equity sales business in the U.K., joined asset manager BlackRock Inc., while Menno Sanderse joined miner Rio Tinto Plc to head its investor relations team.

