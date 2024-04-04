(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is arranging the sale of about €4.8 billion ($5.2 billion) of loans made by Greek banks that failed during the nation’s decade of economic turmoil.

The transaction, named Project Alphabet, comprises three portfolios of mostly non-performing loans from a group of 13 banks that are in the process of being liquidated, according to people familiar with the transaction. The debt includes secured loans to retail borrowers, secured corporate loans and unsecured transactions, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

The transaction may be completed in the first half of the year, but is still at an early stage and features of the deal may change, the people said.

Morgan Stanley was mandated for the sale by PQH, the organization established in 2016 and appointed by the Bank of Greece as the sole official liquidator of bankrupt credit and financial institutions in the Mediterranean country.

Representatives from Morgan Stanley and the Bank of Greece declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. PQH didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Greece suffered a surge in debt delinquencies as its financial crisis, which started in 2010, rolled on. Bad loans topped €100 billion in 2016. While banks have manged to reduce their non-performing loans considerably, the nation’s NPL ratio is still above the European average.

The deal comes as the Greek economy performs better than most of its European peers. The banking industry is getting back to normal, with the country’s four largest lenders poised to restart dividend payments for the first time since 2008.

Greece regained its investment grade status last year and the government is moving fast with its divestment plan from Greek lenders after selling its full stakes in three banks since October.

