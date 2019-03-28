(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is lining up buyers for 4 million shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. on behalf of its second-largest holder, people familiar with the matter said.

The athletic apparel maker is buying back an additional 1 million shares from Advent International Corp., the company announced after news of the sale first broke.

The shares not repurchased by Lululemon are being offered to investors at $164.54 to $165.54 each, one of the people said, representing a discount of up to 1.8 percent below Thursday’s closing price.

The 5 million-share stake represents more than a full day’s worth of normal trading volume and nearly half of Advent’s 8.2 percent stake as of Dec. 31, according to Bloomberg data. The stock fell 1.2 percent in post-market trading in New York.

