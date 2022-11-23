(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia is considering selling Chinese financial education company Coinage International, according to people familiar with the situation.

The buyout firm could seek a valuation of about $500 million for the education business in a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Morgan Stanley PE Asia has received interest from companies in the industry and financial sponsors, the people said.

Deliberations are preliminary and the private equity firm could decide against pursuing a sale, the people said. A representative from Morgan Stanley PE Asia declined to comment, while Coinage didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Coinage International, formally known as Beijing Financial Education Co., provides financial education and training services. Established in 2009, the company offers certificate training courses for jobs in the financial planning industry such as certified financial planner, according to its website.

Morgan Stanley PE Asia primarily invests in highly structured minority investments and controlling stakes in growth-oriented companies, its website shows.

