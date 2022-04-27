(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equity capital markets banker Russell Schmidt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Schmidt, a managing director based in New York, will report to Eddie Molloy and Andrew Wetenhall, Morgan Stanley’s co-heads of ECM Americas, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the appointment.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Goldman declined to comment.

Schmidt, who focuses on transactions in the industrials sector, joined Goldman in 2017 after a decade at Deutsche Bank AG, Finra records show. He has worked on the sale of shares for companies including Watsco Inc., according to securities filings.

