Women account for 37% of the promotions, increasing the overall share of female MDs at the New York-based firm to 26%, according to a person familiar with the matter. Of the US-based employees who were promoted, 6% are Black, 7% are Hispanic and 15% are Asian, the person said.

The class is smaller than it was last year, when 184 employees were made managing director. In the US, 29% of the firm’s new MDs are considered ethnically diverse. Morgan Stanley’s leadership has been mostly male and White for decades, as has been the case across Wall Street. Ted Pick just took the helm as chief executive officer, succeeding James Gorman.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the promotions.

For this year’s class:

The new managing directors represent 11 countries, with 58% in the Americas, 22% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 20% in Asia.

About 44% are from the institutional securities group, 15% from investment management, 12% from wealth management, and 29% are from infrastructure.

The new managing directors have an average tenure of about 11 years at Morgan Stanley.

Some 36% of the class have advanced degrees, and 48% were hired as non-officers.

