(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley named Arun Kohli as the new India head to replace Sanjay Shah, a veteran of 26 years at the firm, who is retiring.

Kohli, currently the chief operating officer for EMEA, will head the US bank’s business in the country, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. With the bank since 2007, Kohli will relocate to Mumbai from London where he headed the firm’s post-Brexit strategy and implemented growth strategies across markets in the region.

The Wall Street bank had been operating in India for 29 years and provides a variety of services from investment banking, fixed income, commodities and derivative products, according to information available on its website. Shah, who rose through the ranks after joining the company as an associate in 1996 in the institutional equities division in Mumbai, was named its country head in 2021.

The bank had picked Kamal Yadav and Sachin Wagle as co-heads of investment banking in the country, while Samarth Jagnani was picked as the new chief for global capital markets in India, at the same time in 2021.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.