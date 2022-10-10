(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has named Rikhit Badalia as head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Badalia, who has been with the US bank for more than a decade, is taking over the post left vacant by Jonathan Pflug, who was also head of Singapore coverage at Morgan Stanley. A representative for Morgan Stanley confirmed Badalia’s appointment.

Badalia joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 as an analyst in India before relocating to Singapore almost a year later, according to his Linkedin profile. He worked his way up the ranks and file with a focus on the technology, media and telecom sector before assuming his current position as executive director and Asia Pacific M&A operations officer based in Hong Kong.

Pflug has joined Raine Group as the boutique adviser launches its Singapore office, Bloomberg News reported last month. He became the bank’s head of Southeast Asia mergers and acquisition in 2018.

