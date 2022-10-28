(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley named Diana DiBernardo Doyle and Lauren Garcia Belmonte co-heads of technology equity capital markets in the Americas, succeeding Lauren Cummings who resigned for a role at private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Doyle joined Morgan Stanley in 2007 and previously led technology convertibles and equity solutions, while Belmonte, who joined in 2011, formerly led the industrials ECM team, LinkedIn shows. They report to Colin Stewart, Morgan Stanley’s vice chairman and global head of technology equity capital markets, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the appointments aren’t yet public.

Cummings is slated to join Hellman & Friedman in San Francisco as a managing director in the capital markets group, reporting to Trevor Watt, one of the people said.

Cummings was promoted to co-head of Americas technology ECM in 2019 alongside Ashley MacNeill, who left the bank this year for an ECM role at Vista Equity Partners. Based in Menlo Park, California, Cummings has worked at Morgan Stanley since 2010, Finra records show. She worked on transactions for companies including Zillow Group Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc., securities filings show.

Morgan Stanley and Hellman & Friedman representatives declined to comment. Cummings didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more: Hellman & Friedman Targets More Than $30 Billion for Record Fund

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.