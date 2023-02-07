(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has promoted two senior investment bankers in Singapore to beef up its franchise in Southeast Asia, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Ronald Ong has been named chairman of Southeast Asia investment banking, while David Aronovitch becomes chief executive officer of Southeast Asia, the memo shows.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.

Ong joined Morgan Stanley in 1995 and has led the bank’s franchise in Southeast Asia since 2004. Aronovitch started as an analyst in 1998 and was appointed head of Asia Pacific consumer retail investment banking in 2009 before becoming global co-head in 2018.

Aronovitch will continue to maintain sector client coverage responsibilities as vice chairman of the consumer retail group, the memo shows.

