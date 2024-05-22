(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has appointed Song Yang Lee as Asia Pacific head of its financial institutions group investment banking franchise to lead work on transactions involving banks, insurers, asset managers and other clients in the region.

Lee, previously head of insurance for Morgan Stanley in APAC, will continue to be based in Hong Kong and oversee investment banking for the so-called FIG franchise, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. He replaces Simon Herrmann, who is going on sabbatical while continuing to support the team with certain clients, according to the memo.

Lee has been at Morgan Stanley since 2010, when he joined as an associate in Singapore, the memo showed. He moved to Hong Kong a year later to join the FIG team and was promoted to managing director in 2021.

Herrmann joined Morgan Stanley as an analyst in London in 1999. He has held leadership roles in Singapore and Hong Kong and was promoted to managing director in 2012. He led the bank’s financial sponsors group before his most recent role as head of APAC FIG in 2018, working on some of the largest transactions in the sector.

A representative for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Recent Deals

Some of the bigger recent deals involving financial institutions in APAC include Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. offering S$1.4 billion ($1 billion) to buy the rest of Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. that it doesn’t already own. SCB X Pcl, Thailand’s biggest bank by market value, agreed in February to acquire consumer lender Home Credit NV’s business in Vietnam for about $860 million.

In December, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. agreed to buy TPG Inc.’s stake in Singapore Life Holdings Pte to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia. And in Australia, KKR plans to buy the wealth management and corporate trust units of Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd. for about A$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

