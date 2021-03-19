(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s political action committee resumed giving to lawmakers in February, only weeks after announcing a post-Capitol riot pause, but none of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying electoral votes for Joe Biden received a dime.

On Jan. 10, the bank joined dozens of other companies in announcing that they would suspend and review their PAC donations. But by Feb. 2, Morgan Stanley’s PAC made 46 donations to members of Congress.

Overall, Morgan Stanley donated $134,500 to federal candidates and committees, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. The bulk of the money went to Democrats, who received $81,500, compared to $53,000 for Republicans. The bank was due to file its report covering February activity to the FEC by Saturday.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No donations went to the members of Congress who still voted against certifying the Electoral College votes for Biden, a group deemed by the donors to be on a “no fly list.”

Among those who did get money from the bank were some of the Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the armed insurrection with his false claims of widespread election fraud, including Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. All of those donations were earmarked for their primaries.

Trump, whose leadership PAC Save America had $31.2 million cash on hand at the end of 2020, has said he will support primary challengers against those who voted to impeach him in his final weeks in office. Of the 10 House members who did so, only Katko has not yet drawn a Republican challenger.

