(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said its global head of prime brokerage, Ed Keller, is stepping down to deal with a health issue and will return to the firm in another role.

Penny Novick and Kim Shaw will succeed Keller as global co-heads of prime brokerage, the bank said Tuesday in a memo. The moves also come after the bank’s losses tied to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, a rare misstep from an industry-leading prime-brokerage division.

“Due to a personal health issue, Ed Keller has informed us of his desire to step down from his role,” the bank’s equities leaders said in a memo. “Ed will take some time away from the firm to deal with the health issue, and when he returns, Ed will assume a new” client advisory role.

The $911 million Archegos loss was revealed in a delayed announcement that came along with a statement of record first-quarter earnings. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last month that the debacle won’t change the bank’s view of the prime-brokerage unit. Morgan Stanley is the only major U.S. bank hurt by the flame-out of Hwang’s family office.

Keller has been with the firm for three decades, and was part of the prime-brokerage group since 2009. The unit deals with hedge funds and family offices by offering services like the ability to extend leverage, cash management and borrowing of securities.

