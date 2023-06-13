(Bloomberg) -- Remember the year of the bond? Morgan Stanley’s Jim Caron is helping his clients understand why 2023 is also about stocks.

“This is supposed to be the year for fixed income,” the co-chief investment officer for global balanced risk at Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. told Bloomberg Television’s The Open on Tuesday. “Fixed income is up 2%. Equities are up over 10%.”

What happened, he says, is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are increasing interest rates fast enough to reduce inflation, just not enough to meet the targets they’ve set, which is 2% for the Fed. This is likely to continue as Fed officials try to stem the rise in consumer prices, meaning rates will stay high for a long time but not so high as to crush the economy.

“Which means their policy by definition relative to their own inflation target is going to run a little easier and that is going to be supportive for riskier assets,” according to Caron.

He spoke just minutes after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation slowed in May, supporting the case for Federal Reserve officials to pause their run of interest-rate hikes this week.

The consumer price index and core CPI — excluding food and energy — decelerated on an annual basis, showing how the rate of inflation continues to decrease since peaking last year. At 4%, year-over-year inflation is now at its lowest level since March 2021.

But core CPI, closely watched by the Fed, continued to rise, gaining 0.4% for a third straight month, in line with estimates. Overall CPI increased a smaller 0.1%, aided by lower gasoline prices.

“As long as inflation remains contained or coming down, and there is an expectation there’ll be a slowdown or even a recession, that’s a very fat tail risk,” said Caron. “Bond yields have to stay likely lower than the Fed funds rate for an extended period of time. That in and of itself eases financial conditions because it puts more emphasis on riskier assets like equities and even high-yield credit.”

To be sure, Caron says that he’s not “suggesting we’re in a bear market for bonds. Bonds will do okay.”

His firm is guiding investors to “stay a little bit away from very interest-rate sensitive parts of fixed income,” he said. “More leaning towards credit, towards high yield, and also to the broader equity market. We think that is a good balance to also having some high-quality fixed income.”

