(Bloomberg) -- David Russell, a senior Morgan Stanley trading executive, who helped lead the firm’s equities business to the top of the pack on Wall Street, is leaving the firm.

Russell, who joined the bank in 1990 and has been co-head of the unit since 2018, will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo. His fellow co-heads, Alan Thomas and Gokul Laroia, will remain in charge of the business, which has clocked almost $12 billion in revenue in the last 12 months.

“David has worn the Morgan Stanley Blue jersey with distinction over the last three decades,” Morgan Stanley Co-President Ted Pick said in the memo. A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

The bank’s dominance in the equities business has been challenged in the post-pandemic market frenzy, with both JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gaining ground. JPMorgan emerged as the top equities trading shop in the three months through June, and is tied with Morgan Stanley for the year so far, with both firms reporting $6.134 billion from the business in the first two quarters of 2022.

One area where the bank has dominated in trading over the past decade is through its prime-brokerage business, and especially its ties to quantitative-trading firms in that unit.

Russell, along with Thomas and Laroia, was put in charge of the equities unit globally when Pick was elevated to run the combined banking and trading business. Pick has since risen further, to become co-president of Morgan Stanley, and is seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Chief Executive Officer James Gorman when he decides to step down.

Russell previously led the bank’s equities business in Asia and in Europe. He started at the bank as a cash trader in London, rose to managing director in 1998, moved to Hong Kong in 2008 and returned to London in 2011.

