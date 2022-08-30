(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Patrick Haskell has stepped down from his role leading the municipal securities business at the bank, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

Haskell oversaw the US state and local debt business at the New York-based bank, which is one of the biggest underwriters in the market. Jared Mesznik will assume Haskell’s responsibilities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley is the fourth-biggest municipal underwriter in the US this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Since 2013, Pat has led the Municipal Securities Business and built a top franchise while managing through structural shifts in the municipals market,” the Aug. 26 memo said. “Key to his success was effectively bringing together the new issue, trading and lending businesses while building out structured solutions to better align with our clients’ evolving needs.”

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment. Haskell, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2009, declined to comment.

