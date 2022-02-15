(Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities are examining the involvement of one of Morgan Stanley’s top equities executives in block trades as part of an investigation into whether banks improperly alerted certain clients to market-moving transactions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Pawan Passi, who ran Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity syndicate desk and led the firm’s communications with investors for equity transactions, is among people whose activities are facing scrutiny, the people said, asking not to be identified describing the confidential inquiry. Bloomberg reported in November that Morgan Stanley had put Passi on leave.

Government officials also have asked key Wall Street firms to preserve their communications with a list of fund executives, including Islet Management’s Joseph Samuels, the people said. Investigators have sought similar information on a former employee at Segantii Capital Management, as well as people at other firms, some of the people said.

The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are scrutinizing how Wall Street firms including Morgan Stanley work with hedge funds as they carry out block trades, people familiar with the inquiry said earlier this week. Authorities haven’t accused anyone of wrongdoing.

Passi didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment. Representatives for the SEC also didn’t immediately respond to messages. Spokespeople for Morgan Stanley and the Justice Department declined to comment. Islet founder Samuels and a representative for Segantii had no immediate comment.

