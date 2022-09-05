(Bloomberg) -- European profit margins face their biggest slump in more than a decade against the backdrop of a spiraling energy crisis and scorching inflation, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“With corporate pricing power starting to fade, the margin outlook is likely to get much more difficult next year,” strategists led by Graham Secker wrote in a note. “Our margin lead indicator is pointing toward the biggest decline in margins since the global financial crisis.”

The forecast stands in sharp contrast to the second-quarter results season, which proved to be much better than feared and fueled a summer rally in stocks. A Citigroup Inc. index shows European earnings upgrades are again outnumbering downgrades, but the Morgan Stanley strategists say analyst forecasts look “very optimistic.”

A worsening energy crisis is further dimming the outlook for European stocks. The region’s benchmark index has already unraveled most of its gains since a July low, and on Monday slumped another 1.9% as Russia’s Gazprom PJSC halted its key gas pipeline indefinitely. Strategists have warned that a complete shutoff of Russian gas could spark a deep euro-zone recession and crimp corporate earnings.

Morgan Stanley’s Secker said he expects further declines in regional equities even as “bearish investment sentiment and low positioning suggest that a good degree of bad news is already in the price.” With the added risk of an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank, stocks’ forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is at risk of slumping another 15% from current levels, he said.

Not everyone is as pessimistic. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Mislav Matejka said the underlying pace of growth in the euro zone was “encouraging” despite the geopolitical uncertainty. He expects global earnings to hold up “much better this time around than during past downturns,” he said in a note on Monday.

Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Laurent Douillet and Tim Craighead also don’t expect an additional hit to European profits from the latest halt in Russian gas “as it cuts total supply by just 3% versus our initial forecast.” Still, they warned that a complete stop in all Russian deliveries is “the key risk”.

