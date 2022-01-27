(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Sheets is doubling down on a bet that U.S. stocks are turning from leaders to laggards as they struggle to adjust to an era of tighter policy.

Morgan Stanley’s cross-asset strategist just ramped up his projection that inflation-adjusted yields will rise from deeply negative levels back to the pre-pandemic norm -- threatening fresh pain for rate-sensitive growth shares that drive America’s megacap indexes.

“We prefer defensive positioning in U.S. equities, which we think are most sensitive to rising real rates and will underperform stocks in the rest of the world,” Sheets said in an interview.

Real yields jumped to the highest in 18 months Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a rate rise in March while opening up the prospect of hiking at every meeting to extinguish the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Sheets sees inflation-adjusted rates rising another 40 basis points to minus 0.1% by the end of the year. Just two weeks ago he was calling for minus 0.3%.

A move closer toward positive territory is seen as a key pain threshold for the type of expensive tech stocks that dominate U.S. bourses. These stocks are especially sensitive to rising rates that mean their future profits are worth less.

U.S. stocks are rare underdogs this year. The S&P 500 is lagging European peers by the biggest monthly margin since December 2018, after losing 7.3% compared with a drop of 3.8% in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

“For the next couple of months inflation in the U.S. will be quite sticky, therefore, we will seek better opportunities outside the U.S. -- whether that’s in duration or that’s in equities,” said Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Bank Plc.

Last week Kettner closed his overweight recommendation on American equities and shifted to neutral positioning, citing pressure from rising real rates. The strategist raised euro-area equities from underweight to overweight.

Read more: U.S. Stocks Lose Another Fan as HSBC Ends Long-Held Buy Call

Morgan Stanley has been bearish on the U.S. and bullish on Europe and Japan since November, and has been championing value stocks tied to the economic expansion since 2020. That call has come good in the new year stock rotation that’s driven investors out of expensive companies.

