Stocks tied to the economic reopening had a banner 2020 before their performance petered out a few months ago. But Andrew Slimmon, a senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management who oversees around $7.5 billion, is making big bets on reopening plays, banks and other value stocks. He joins the "What Goes Up" podcast to talk about his strategy and goes into why the market's not had a significant pullback this year. Plus, he discusses the one catalyst he thinks could throw the rally off course.

