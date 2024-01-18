(Bloomberg) -- The drought in mergers in acquisitions should ease once the Federal Reserve begins to lower borrowing costs with some level of predictability, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick said.

“They are going to start lowering at some point, when they are ready,” Pick said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “They are going to be prudent. They will be thoughtful. And that kind of predictability is good for investment banking because you have these financial-sponsor portfolios that have been locked up that need to be liberated.”

Pick received a tepid welcome from investors earlier this week after the firm reported year-end results. The bank’s shares dropped the most in three months as its traders fell short of expectations and executives said lower wealth-management margins may stick around.

Pick has said that the wealth business will drive Morgan Stanley’s growth, and that the unit’s pretax margin will increase to eventually hit 30% from the roughly 25% it reported for 2023.

The new CEO acknowledged that some investors want Morgan Stanley to “immediately” hit the 30% mark. “There is always going to be that knee-jerk” reaction, he said in the interview.

The firm will eventually reach that target, but is guiding investors to the “mid-20s” for awhile, Pick said earlier Thursday in an interview on CNBC.

Asked about potential new hiring, Pick said the firm has its team in place, but selective hiring for specific roles and geographies is still a possibility. It has been adding talent in Paris and Tokyo and picking up “M&A bankers along the way,” he said in the Bloomberg interview.

“I do like the team and they are fired up to go,” Pick said.

